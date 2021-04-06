Munich Re Opposes Insurer’s Motion to Certify Bad Faith Question to Ala. High Court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Munich Reinsurance Inc. is urging a federal judge to deny an insurer’s motion to certify to the Alabama Supreme Court the question of whether the tort of bad faith is applicable to disputes involving reinsurance agreements, arguing that the Alabama courts have provided “sufficient and significant guidance as to how the [Alabama] Supreme Court would rule on the issue if the issue were considered.”

In an April 2 opposition filed before Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Munich Re argues that in moving for certification, Alabama Municipal …