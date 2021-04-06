Summary Judgment Motions Denied in Health Plan’s N.C. Lawsuit Against Blue Cross

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina federal judge has denied cross-motions for summary judgment in a dispute over whether Blue Cross and Blue Shield failed to timely process and pay a large claim submitted under an employee health plan, which caused the plan to sustain a loss when it could not claim the expenses under a reinsurance policy.

In a March 25 order, Judge Kenneth D. Bell of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina found there are questions of fact as to whether Blue Cross breached its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security …