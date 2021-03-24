Amerisure’s Motion for Summary Judgment in $1 Million Reinsurance Case Denied as Premature

DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has denied without prejudice Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co.’s motion for partial summary judgment on the defense costs issue in its $1 million reinsurance dispute with Transatlantic Reinsurance Co.

In a March 18 order, Judge Stephen J. Murphy III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan denied the motion as premature, explaining that TransRe has not been able to conduct any witness discovery.

Amerisure’s predecessor, Michigan Mutual Insurance Co., issued primary and umbrella liability insurance policies to Armstrong Machine Works and Armstrong Video Products between 1976 and 1990.

Michigan Mutual and …