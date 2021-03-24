Mass. Federal Judge Orders Arbitration of Stop Loss Excess Reinsurance Dispute

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has ordered arbitration of a dispute in which an underwriting management organization is accused of wrongfully denying a claim filed under a stop loss excess reinsurance contract, finding the claims are intertwined with the coverage issues that are already being arbitrated.

According to a March 17 docket note, Judge Mark L. Wolf of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts accepted defendant StarLine USA LLC’s argument that the plaintiff, Wellforce Indemnity Company Ltd. (WIC), is already arbitrating its $1.1 million claim with the reinsurer, American National Insurance Co. (ANICO).

“WIC does not …