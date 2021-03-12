Amerisure Moves for Summary Judgment on Defense Costs Issue in $1 Million Reinsurance Action
March 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
DETROIT — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. has moved for partial summary judgment in a $1 million reinsurance action, arguing that Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. is obligated to reimburse Amerisure for defense costs incurred in defending its policyholder against asbestos claims.
In a Feb. 22 motion filed before Judge Stephen J. Murphy III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Amerisure asserts that the facultative certificate at issue clearly requires TransRe to pay defense costs in addition to the loss limit and that the certificate’s “reinsurance accepted” provision does not cap Trans Re’s facultative liability.
Amerisure’s predecessor, Michigan …
FIRM NAMES
- DLA Piper LLP
- Dykema Gossett LLP
- Garan Lucow
