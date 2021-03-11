REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Risk Pool Objects to Fla. Magistrate Judge’s Recommendation in $1 Million Reinsurance Action


March 11, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Objection
  • Response


TAMPA, Fla. — A risk management pool has objected to a Florida federal magistrate judge’s recommendation of an award of summary judgment to Munich Reinsurance America Inc. that would relieve the reinsurer of having to pay $1 million for the pool’s settlement of an underlying lawsuit against the City of St. Pete Beach.

In a Feb. 18 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Public Risk Management of Florida contends that Magistrate Judge Anthony E. Porcelli should have ruled that the “follow the fortunes” doctrine prevents Munich from conducting a de novo coverage review of …

FIRM NAMES
  • Clyde & Co. US LLP
  • Roper & Roper

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness

March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation

April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS