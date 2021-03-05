Reinsurer, Insurer File 2nd Amended Complaint in $4.6 Million Promissory Note Action

NEW YORK — A reinsurer and insurer have filed a second amended complaint in a New York federal action seeking to enforce an investor’s $4.6 million promissory note that was executed as part of a reinsurance arrangement for a book of disability income business.

In the Feb. 24 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Pan-American Life Insurance Co. and Vista Life & Casualty Reinsurance Co. named Antartica Capital Management LLC, Antartica Vista Legacy Investment LLC and DLA Piper LLP.

On Jan. 27, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. of the granted plaintiffs leave to …