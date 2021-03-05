Reinsurer, Insurer File 2nd Amended Complaint in $4.6 Million Promissory Note Action
March 5, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- 2nd Amended Complaint
NEW YORK — A reinsurer and insurer have filed a second amended complaint in a New York federal action seeking to enforce an investor’s $4.6 million promissory note that was executed as part of a reinsurance arrangement for a book of disability income business.
In the Feb. 24 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Pan-American Life Insurance Co. and Vista Life & Casualty Reinsurance Co. named Antartica Capital Management LLC, Antartica Vista Legacy Investment LLC and DLA Piper LLP.
On Jan. 27, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. of the granted plaintiffs leave to …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Natural Disaster Litigation - Insurance and Beyond - Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Sally
March 09, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness
March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series