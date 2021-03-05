Montana Joint Risk Pool Dismisses Excess Insurer from Breach of Contract Action

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana joint risk pool has dismissed without prejudice its claims against Everest National Insurance Co. in which it sought coverage under an excess insurance contract for its settlement of a lawsuit against one of its member counties.

According to a Feb. 24 notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, the Montana Association of Counties Property and Casualty Trust (MACo) explained that Everest has not been served nor appeared in the action.

MACo represents a group of Montana counties which formed a joint risk pool to provide a pooled fund for indemnification …