Mich. Federal Judge Refuses to Quash Subpoena Served in Reinsurance Arbitration
March 5, 2021
- Order
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge has denied a third-party health plan administrator’s motion to quash a subpoena after ordering arbitration of a dispute in which a reinsurer accuses a cedent of improperly settling a healthcare provider’s claims against two employee benefit plans, reiterating that discovery disputes should be resolved in the Western District of Washington, where the arbitrators are located.
In a Feb. 17 order, Judge Paul L. Maloney of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan denied non-party Administration Systems Research Corporation International’s motion to quash Symetra Life Insurance Co.’s subpoena, which was served …
FIRM NAMES
- Choate Hall & Stewart LLP
- Miller Johnson
