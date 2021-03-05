Mich. Federal Judge Refuses to Quash Subpoena Served in Reinsurance Arbitration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A federal judge has denied a third-party health plan administrator’s motion to quash a subpoena after ordering arbitration of a dispute in which a reinsurer accuses a cedent of improperly settling a healthcare provider’s claims against two employee benefit plans, reiterating that discovery disputes should be resolved in the Western District of Washington, where the arbitrators are located.

In a Feb. 17 order, Judge Paul L. Maloney of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan denied non-party Administration Systems Research Corporation International’s motion to quash Symetra Life Insurance Co.’s subpoena, which was served …