Parties Near Settlement in Reinsurance Dispute Involving 2016 Deadly Vehicle Accident

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma federal judge has administratively dismissed a dispute over insurance and reinsurance coverage for a deadly 2016 vehicle accident involving the employee of an insured telecommunications company, noting that the parties are nearing settlement.

In a Feb. 10 order, Chief Judge Timothy DeGiusti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma ruled that the proceedings will be “held in abeyance pursuant to the settlement and compromise being effected by the parties.”

United Specialty Insurance Co. (USIC) entered into a one-year commercial excess liability insurance policy with K&J Telecommunications LLC in October …