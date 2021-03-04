REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Parties Near Settlement in Reinsurance Dispute Involving 2016 Deadly Vehicle Accident


March 4, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma federal judge has administratively dismissed a dispute over insurance and reinsurance coverage for a deadly 2016 vehicle accident involving the employee of an insured telecommunications company, noting that the parties are nearing settlement.

In a Feb. 10 order, Chief Judge Timothy DeGiusti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma ruled that the proceedings will be “held in abeyance pursuant to the settlement and compromise being effected by the parties.”

United Specialty Insurance Co. (USIC) entered into a one-year commercial excess liability insurance policy with K&J Telecommunications LLC in October …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Elmiron MDL - Hear from the Leadership Counsel

March 05, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness

March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS