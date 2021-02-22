Amerisure Files Amended Fact Witness Disclosure in $1 Million Reinsurance Action

DETROIT — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. has filed a fact witness list in a Michigan federal action concerning whether Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. owes it nearly $1 million in reinsurance proceeds for an underlying settlement of asbestos claims.

Amerisure filed the amended fact witness list disclosure on Feb. 2 before Judge Stephen J. Murphy III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The listed witnesses are Kay Bauslaugh c/o Amerisure, Martha Kersey c/o Amerisure, Andrea Kong c/o Amerisure, John Lorence c/o Amerisure, Paul Richards c/o Amerisure, Cindy Siemen c/o Amerisure, Ted Wagner c/o Amerisure, Kevin Wolff …