Cedent Seeks to File Amended Complaint in $1.9 Million Reinsurance Action

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has ordered Munich Reinsurance America Inc. to show cause as to why a non-profit public insurer may not file an amended complaint in a $1.9 million action seeking coverage for underlying lawsuits filed against four towns.

In a Feb. 11 order, Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama said Munich Re must explain in writing by Feb. 22 why Alabama Municipal Corp. (AMIC)’s motion should not be granted.

AMIC sued Munich Re on May 1, demanding $1.9 million in reinsurance coverage for five underlying lawsuits …