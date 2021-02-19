Fla. Federal Judge Remands Coverage Action Involving Deadly Plane Crash

MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has remanded a lawsuit seeking coverage for a deadly Columbian plane crash, ruling that Tokio Marine Kiln Syndicates Ltd.’s removal was improper because it was not named as a defendant and brought under the state court’s authority prior to its notice of removal.

In a Feb. 1 order, Judge Aileen Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida further ruled that third-party defendants like Tokio Marine are not entitled to removal under the general removal statute.

A plane that was carrying the Brazilian Chapecoense soccer team and others crashed …