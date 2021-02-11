Agent Moves for Summary Judgment in $3.8 Million Premium Dispute with Greenlight Re

FORT WORTH, Texas — An insurance agent has moved for summary judgment in its dispute with Greenlight Reinsurance Co. over $3.8 million in premiums, arguing that an amendment to the parties’ agreement that removed the language of the original contract was immediately effective and removed any future obligations previously created by the removed language.

In a Jan. 7 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Contractor Managing General Insurance Agency Inc. (CMGIA) contends that Greenlight cannot maintain a claim for breach of a contractual provision that no longer exists.

However, in its Jan. 28 …