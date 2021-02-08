Hearing for Reinsurer’s Dismissal Motion Set in Texas Federal Reimbursement Action

GALVESTON, Texas — A Texas federal magistrate judge has scheduled a hearing concerning American National Insurance Co. (ANIC)’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit in which it is accused of wrongly denying a reinsurance claim for reimbursement of a patient’s heart transplant hospital care.

According to the Feb. 8 order, the hearing will take place on March 22 before Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Health First provided an HMO Plan to a Medicare patient (Doe Patient) who visited University of Chicago Medical Center for a heart transplant in late 2017.