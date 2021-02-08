REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

N.Y. Federal Judge Denies Request for Pre-Motion Conference in $4.6 Million Action


February 8, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has denied defendants’ request for a pre-motion conference regarding their motions to dismiss an action seeking to enforce an investor’s $4.6 million promissory note that was executed as part of a reinsurance arrangement for a book of disability income business.

On Jan. 27, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted plaintiffs leave to amend their complaint by Feb. 24 and defendants leave to file motions to dismiss by March 25.

In 2018, Pan-American Life Insurance Co. and Vista Life & …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness

March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom

February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS