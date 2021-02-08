N.Y. Federal Judge Denies Request for Pre-Motion Conference in $4.6 Million Action

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has denied defendants’ request for a pre-motion conference regarding their motions to dismiss an action seeking to enforce an investor’s $4.6 million promissory note that was executed as part of a reinsurance arrangement for a book of disability income business.

On Jan. 27, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted plaintiffs leave to amend their complaint by Feb. 24 and defendants leave to file motions to dismiss by March 25.

In 2018, Pan-American Life Insurance Co. and Vista Life & …