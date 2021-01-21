Railroad Amends Complaint Against Reinsurer in Federal Mine Subsidence Action

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Union Pacific Railroad Co. has amended its complaint against Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund (IMSIF) in which it argues that the reinsurer is collaterally estopped from suing it for reimbursement for mine subsidence claims.

In the Jan. 15 amended pleading filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, Union Pacific contends that two previously decided cases resolved the the “assumption of liability,” “direct participation,” “alter ego” and “de facto merger” theories.

Superior Coal operated four coal mines in Macoupin County, Ill., from 1904 through 1953. Superior was dissolved in 1957. In prior …