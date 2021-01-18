Odyssey Re Demands $144,375 Derived from Sale of Cal-Regent Shareholder’s Home

SAN DIEGO — Odyssey Re has sued two real estate investment companies for $144,375 in proceeds derived from the sale of a home owned by Cal-Regent Insurance Co. shareholder Diane Dostalik, accusing them of failing to turn over the money to the court, as required by a temporary restraining order and judgment.

In a Jan. 5 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Odyssey Re says Unison Agreement Corp. and Odin New Horizon Real Estate Fund LP knew that the funds were owed to the reinsurer yet failed to deposit them with the court.