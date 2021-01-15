Parties in $8.6 Million Reinsurance Arbitration Say Final Hearing Set for April
January 15, 2021
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The parties in a dispute over $8.6 million in reinsurance for losses sustained by a date farm following an electrical power outage are continuing to arbitrate their claims, according to a joint status report filed in California federal court.
The Jan. 11 status report filed before Judge John Kronstadt of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California said the arbitration is scheduled for a final hearing in April.
In 2006, The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. (HSB) agreed to reinsure a commercial property policy issued by NAIC to Woodspur Farms, an organic …
