Reinsurer Says Self-Insurance Association’s $8.9 Million Claim Excluded from Coverage

SEATTLE — Ironshore Indemnity Inc. has answered a municipal self-insurance association’s amended complaint demanding $8.9 million in reinsurance for its settlement of police misconduct and excessive force claims, arguing that under the terms of the insurance and reinsurance contracts, it has no obligation to pay.

In a Dec. 2 answer filed before Judge Richard A. Jones of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Ironshore has asserted various affirmative defenses, arguing that coverage is excluded under the contracts and, further, that the dispute is subject to binding arbitration.

The Washington Cities Insurance Authority (WICA) is an association …