Reinsurer Urges Texas Federal Court to Dismiss Health Insurer’s Action
January 5, 2021
GALVESTON, Texas — American National Insurance Co. (ANIC) is urging a Texas federal court to dismiss a lawsuit in which a health insurer accuses it of wrongly denying a reinsurance claim for reimbursement of a patient’s heart transplant hospital care, arguing that the plaintiff has failed to include all parties to the reinsurance agreement at issue.
In a Dec. 30 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, ANIC further argues that Health First Health Plans Inc. also improperly asserts a claim under Section 542.060 of the Texas Insurance Code, because the provision applies to …
