Agent Asserts Defenses to Greenlight Re’s Counterclaim in $3.8 Million Premium Dispute


January 5, 2021


FORT WORTH, Texas — In response to Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd.’s breach of contract counterclaim in a dispute over $3.8 million in premiums for a reinsurance agreement, an insurance agent says the reinsurer has failed to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.

In a Dec. 28 answer filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Contractor Managing General Insurance Agency Inc. (CMGIA) asserted various other affirmative defenses, including accord and satisfaction, detrimental reliance, assumption of risk, estoppel, failure of consideration, payment, release, statute of frauds, statute of limitations and waiver.

On April 1, 2012, …

