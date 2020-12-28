Guest Summary: Parsing the Sometimes Fine Distinction Between A Broad and a Narrow Arbitration Clause

HARTFORD, Conn. - In an employment dispute, the District Court of Connecticut dissected an arbitration clause to determine whether its scope was “broad,” resulting in a presumption of arbitrability of collateral issues, or “narrow,” in which case collateral issues would generally not be subject to arbitration.

The court ultimately found the clause at issue to be “broad,” but the question was close, as demonstrated by the court’s recognition that “reasonably similar” clauses had been deemed “narrow” by other courts within the Second Circuit.

The clause at issue provided for arbitration of “any controversy or claim arising under federal, state …