Mich. Federal Judge Rejects Proposed Discovery Plan in $1 Million Reinsurance Case

DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has refused to adopt the parties’ proposed discovery plan in a dispute over whether Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. owes nearly $1 million in reinsurance proceeds for Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co.’s settlement of asbestos claims.

In a Dec. 14 order, Judge Stephen J. Murphy III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan noted that based upon the parties’ proposed discovery plan — which called for a discovery deadline of June 30 and a dispositive motion deadline of July 28 — the case will be more than three years old before discovery ends.