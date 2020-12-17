Parties in Coverage Dispute Over Fire Truck Collision Agree to Sept. Jury Trial

LOS ANGELES — The parties in a dispute over excess and reinsurance coverage for a municipal risk authority’s settlement of claims arising from a fire truck collision have agreed to a September jury trial, explaining that they took into consideration the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Dec. 14 Joint Report filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the parties said they agreed on Sept. 14 as the date for a jury trial.

Independent Cities Risk Management Authority (ICRMA) is covered for liability claims against its member cities through a Memorandum of Liability …