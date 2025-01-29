Appellate Court Schedules Oral Argument in Dispute over EPA’s Chemical Risk Evaluation Process

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– An appellate court has scheduled oral argument in a dispute between certain chemical companies and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the evaluation of chemical substance risk, with the EPA maintaining that the petitioners’ position would result in the underestimation of a chemical’s risk.

In a Jan. 23 order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit scheduled the case for oral argument on March 21 at 9:30 a.m.

In a proof answering brief filed in December, the EPA explained that the Toxic Substances Control Act to “prevent harm to human health and …