Study Examines Distribution Patterns and Trends of Occupational Benzene Poisoning Cases

SWITZERLAND –– A recent study has examined that distribution patterns and trends of occupational benzene poisoning cases, saying the results will provide data resources for risk assessment among occupational benzene-exposed workers.

In the article –– entitled “The Characteristics of Chronic Benzene Poisoning in 176 Chinese Occupational Population Cases” –– the authors found that the data collected will not only strengthen the monitoring of benzene concentrations in the workplace and target preventative measures for workers will be effectively implemented to protect health.

In the report, the authors explained that benzene is a “widespread environmental carcinogen known to induce leukemia.” As such, …