Calif. Court Issues Pretrial Order in Heavy Metals Baby Food MDL, Weighs in on Short Form Complaints, Discovery Disputes
January 28, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN FRANCISCO –– The California court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for heavy metal baby food personal injury claims has issued another pretrial order, in part allowing the plaintiffs leave to subpoena the supplier of a bankrupt co-manufacturer.
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said that it discussed the matters included in the pretrial order at a Jan. 23 Case Management Conference.
Among the items addressed at the conference were short form complaints, the court said, asking the parties to file a stipulation as to the form of the Short Form Complaint by Feb. 21.…
