New Lawsuit Accuses Defendants of Poisoning Infants with Contaminated Baby Food

SAN FRANCISCO –– A new lawsuit has been filed in the multidistrict litigation docket for baby food heavy metal complaints, saying that it aims to stop defendants from poisoning infants with contaminated baby food.

In a Jan. 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the plaintiffs insist that the defendants knew that their baby food products were contaminated with lead, arsenic, mercury, cadmium, and aluminum.

“They did this knowing that Toxic Heavy Metals, when consumed by babies, are known to cause brain damage and neurodevelopmental harm,” the lawsuit said. “Thus, to the extent …