EPA Seeks Intent to Withdraw Paraquat Registration, Wants to Revisit Issue of Volatilization

SAN FRANCISCO –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has indicated its intent to withdraw its interim registration review of the herbicide paraquat dichloride, saying that it has determined that “more information is necessary to evaluate aspects of paraquat relevant to its registration review decision.”

On Jan. 17, the EPA asked the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to agree to a voluntary remand of the case, saying that withdrawal of the challenged decision “is a more prudent use of limited agency resources than defending a decision that could change.”

The California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation, Farmworkers Association of Florida Inc., …