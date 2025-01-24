Paraquat MDL Judge Selects 6 Cases for Full Case-Specific Discovery, Sets October Trial

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The federal court overseeing the Paraquat herbicide multidistrict litigation docket has identified six cases for full case-specific discovery, saying the first trial will begin in October of this year.

In a Jan. 23 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois also outlined deadlines for the six cases as they proceed toward their respective trial dates.

The court explained that in April 2024, the court dismissed the first set of trial selection cases and stated that it would “expeditiously identify a new set of trial cases and set a tight schedule …