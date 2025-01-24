BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Paraquat MDL Judge Selects 6 Cases for Full Case-Specific Discovery, Sets October Trial


January 24, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– The federal court overseeing the Paraquat herbicide multidistrict litigation docket has identified six cases for full case-specific discovery, saying the first trial will begin in October of this year.

In a Jan. 23 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois also outlined deadlines for the six cases as they proceed toward their respective trial dates.

The court explained that in April 2024, the court dismissed the first set of trial selection cases and stated that it would “expeditiously identify a new set of trial cases and set a tight schedule …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases

January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS