Lincoln Electric, ESAB Group Remove Manganese Welding Rod Personal Injury Suit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –– Defendants named in a manganese welding rod personal injury lawsuit have removed the case to Arkansas federal court, citing diversity of citizenship.

The Lincoln Electric Company and The ESAB Group Inc. removed the case to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas on Jan. 21.

In it, the defendants cited complete diversity of citizenship as the basis for removal.

In the complaint, filed Dec. 31 in Arkansas state court, plaintiff James Zachary Piety alleged that the defendants failed to adequately instruct about how to avoid risks associated with manganese welding rods.

As a …