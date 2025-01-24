Complaint Filed Against Apple Accuses Company of Selling Apple Watch Bands Containing PFAS

SAN FRANCISCO –– A class action complaint has been filed against Apple Inc., accusing the company of selling Apple Watch bands that contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in amounts that are toxic to human health.

The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Plaintiffs Dominique Cavalier and Kiley Krzyzek filed the class action complaint against Apple Inc. individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated who have purchased the Apple Watch Sport Band, Ocean Band, and Nike Sport Band.

“Defendant advertises these Products as designed to support …