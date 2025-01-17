Roundup MDL Judge Remains ‘Open to Arguments’ for Common Benefit Fund Redistribution
January 17, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN FRANCISCO –– The judge overseeing the Roundup multidistrict litigation docket has issued an order in the wake of a Special Master report and recommendation on the redistribution of common benefit funds, asking the parties to file any objections within 14 days.
In the Jan. 15 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District for California noted that it did not collaborate with the Special Master on the recommendation and did not know what the recommendation would be until he received the reports.
The court “remains open to arguments for why there should be a redistribution (particularly if lead …
