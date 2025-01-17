BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Roundup MDL Judge Remains ‘Open to Arguments’ for Common Benefit Fund Redistribution


January 17, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAN FRANCISCO –– The judge overseeing the Roundup multidistrict litigation docket has issued an order in the wake of a Special Master report and recommendation on the redistribution of common benefit funds, asking the parties to file any objections within 14 days.

In the Jan. 15 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District for California noted that it did not collaborate with the Special Master on the recommendation and did not know what the recommendation would be until he received the reports.

The court “remains open to arguments for why there should be a redistribution (particularly if lead …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS