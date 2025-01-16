Ill. Federal Court Extends Fact Discovery Deadlines in Heavy Metals Baby Formula Case
January 16, 2025
CHICAGO –– An Illinois federal court overseeing a lawsuit accusing Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. of failing to disclose that its baby formulas contain heavy metals has extended the fact discovery deadline until Sept. 22, according to a recent docket entry.
In a Jan. 15 notification, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois additionally asked that the parties file a joint status report “that proposes an expert discovery schedule” by Sept. 10.
The extension was made based on the progress described in a recent status report filed by the parties, the court noted.
That status report was also …
