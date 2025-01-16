BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

FDA Revokes Authorization for the Use of FD&C Red No. 3, Cites Studies Showing Cancer Risk in Rats


January 16, 2025


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration has revoked the authorization for the use of FD&C Red No. 3 under the Delaney Clause, citing two studies showing cancer in laboratory male rats who were exposed to high levels of the food additive.

In a Jan. 15 press release, the federal agency noted that the way that Red No. 3 was shown to cause cancer in male rates “does not occur in humans.”

“Relevant exposure levels to FD&C Red No. 3 for humans are typically much lower than those that cause the effects shown in male rats,” the FDA …


