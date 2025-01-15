Draft Risk Relating to PFOA and PFOS in Biosolids Released by EPA

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a draft risk assessment examining the link between potential human health risks and the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in biosolids, or sewage sludge.

In the Jan. 14 release, the EPA explained that once it is finalized, the assessment will help the agency “understand the public health impact of forever chemicals in biosolids and inform any potential future actions to help reduce the risk of exposure.”

The agency explained that wastewater produced by households and businesses are put into a wastewater treatment plant, where it is treated. The treatment …