Ill. Court Grants Plaintiff Motion for Mistrial in Roundup Personal Injury Case Against Monsanto
January 7, 2025
CHICAGO –– An Illinois trial court has granted a plaintiff-led motion for a mistrial in a Roundup personal injury case, agreeing with the movants that counsel for Monsanto had improperly mentioned the plaintiff’s criminal history during cross-examination of an expert.
According to the Illinois Circuit Court for Cook County’s online docket, the plaintiffs moved for a mistrial on Dec. 6 after four weeks of trial; Monsanto opposed the motion the same day.
The underlying Roundup personal injury exposure claims were asserted by Paul Antonou.
In the motion for mistrial, the plaintiffs took issue with the cross-examination of the plaintiffs’ …
