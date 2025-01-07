BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Ill. Court Grants Plaintiff Motion for Mistrial in Roundup Personal Injury Case Against Monsanto


January 7, 2025



CHICAGO –– An Illinois trial court has granted a plaintiff-led motion for a mistrial in a Roundup personal injury case, agreeing with the movants that counsel for Monsanto had improperly mentioned the plaintiff’s criminal history during cross-examination of an expert.

According to the Illinois Circuit Court for Cook County’s online docket, the plaintiffs moved for a mistrial on Dec. 6 after four weeks of trial; Monsanto opposed the motion the same day.

The underlying Roundup personal injury exposure claims were asserted by Paul Antonou.

In the motion for mistrial, the plaintiffs took issue with the cross-examination of the plaintiffs’ …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases

January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS