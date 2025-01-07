Australian Federal Court Discontinues Last Pending Roundup Case in the Country

SYDNEY, Australia –– A federal court in Australia has discontinued the last active Roundup personal injury case in the country, ending all pending litigation in the country, according to a statement from Bayer.

Bayer said in a Jan. 3 press release that the Federal Court of Australia granted the plaintiffs’ request to discontinue the Fenton class action against Monsanto involving allegations related to Roundup.

In a Dec. 24 order, the foreign court found that “it is not proven in this proceeding on the balance of probabilities (in accordance with s 140(1) of the Evidence Act of 1995 (Cth)), that throughout …