Baby Food Heavy Metal MDL Defendants Seek Dismissal of Master Complaint

SAN FRANCISCO — Defendants in the MDL for lawsuits alleging that their baby food products contained elevated levels of “potent neurotoxins” have asked a California federal judge to dismiss the master complaint, arguing that plaintiffs fail to allege any connection between the levels of heavy metals in their products and their neurological injuries.

In a Dec. 18 motion filed before Judge Jacqueline Corley of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Beech-Nut Nutrition Co., Gerber Products Co., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Nurture LLC, Plum PBC, Sprout Foods Inc., Walmart Inc., and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. contend that …