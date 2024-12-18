Ohio Federal Court Grants Monsanto’s Motion to Dismiss Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Roundup Case

CLEVELAND –– An Ohio federal court has granted Monsanto’s motion to dismiss a Roundup personal injury complaint, finding that the plaintiffs had failed to meet pleading standards.

In the Dec. 10 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio also rejected the plaintiffs’ efforts to amend the lawsuit, concluding that the “operative complaint does not plausibly state a claim, and the proposed amended complaint suffers from the same deficiency and more.”

“As the [plaintiffs] have already been afforded one opportunity to amend their complaint, the Court would normally be inclined [to] dismiss this case with prejudice,” the …