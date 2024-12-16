BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Plaintiffs File Class Action Complaint Against Procter & Gamble, Say Shampoo Products Caused Hair Loss


December 16, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


CHICAGO –– A class action lawsuit has been filed in Illinois federal court accusing Mielle Organics and The Procter & Gamble Co. have manufactured hair products that contained materials that caused hair loss and other injuries.

The class action complaint was filed on Dec. 12 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

In it, the plaintiffs argued that Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Strengthening Hair Oil, Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Conditioner, Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Conditioner, and Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo, contain ingredients that “cause and have caused hair …


