Ill. Court Remands Ethylene Oxide Coordinated Docket, Says Subject-Matter Jurisdiction Doesn’t Exist
December 11, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO –– An Illinois federal court has remanded a coordinated ethylene oxide docket, finding that two Illinois citizens that have reached settlement agreements are not nominal defendants for jurisdictional purposes and, as such, subject-matter jurisdiction does not exist.
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained in its Dec. 3 order that the plaintiffs and defendants Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. and Medline Industries, LP, had asked the court to remand the proceedings.
The claims at issue are part of coordinated pretrial proceedings, the court said. The plaintiffs allege that the defendants have polluted the air with …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick