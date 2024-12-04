BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Mo. Appellate Court Upholds Defense Verdict in Roundup Case


December 4, 2024


ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri appellate court has upheld a verdict and judgment in favor of Monsanto in a case in which a woman alleges Roundup caused her cancer, ruling that the trial court did not err by restricting certain expert testimony or admitting documents from various foreign regulatory bodies.

In a Dec. 3 opinion, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, further ruled that the plaintiff was not deprived of the right to a fair trial.

In July 2017, Sharlean Gordon sued Monsanto, alleging her prolonged exposure to Roundup and its ingredient glyphosate caused her to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma …

