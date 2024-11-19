Study Identifies 12 Chemicals at ‘Elevated’ Levels in Firefighting Environments

BASEL, Switzerland –– A recent study has reviewed breast-cancer related chemical exposures in firefighters in an effort to “fill a research gap on firefighter exposures and breast cancer risk, and guide exposure reduction.”

The article was published in the 2024 issue of Toxics and was written by Bethsaida Cardona, Kathryn M. Rodgers, Jessica Trowbridge, Heather Buren, and Ruthann A. Rudel.

“We conducted a systematic search and review to identify firefighter chemical exposures and then identified the subset that was associated with breast cancer,” the abstract of the article stated. “To do this, we compared the firefighter exposures with chemicals that …