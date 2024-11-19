BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

EPA Issues Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Chemical Used in Rubber Products


November 19, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Citizen Petition


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice relating to a rulemaking proposal under Section 6 of the Toxic Substances Control Act in order to gather information on the potential risks associated with N-(1,3-Dimethylbutyl)-N’-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine (6PPD) and its transformation product, 6PPD-quinone.

The EPA will accept written comments on the Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for 60 days following publication.

In an advance notice issued on Nov. 14, the EPA explained that the chemical 6PPD has been used in motor vehicle tires for more than 60 years in order to make them durable, but that “runoff may be …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS