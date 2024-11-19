EPA Issues Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Chemical Used in Rubber Products
November 19, 2024
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice relating to a rulemaking proposal under Section 6 of the Toxic Substances Control Act in order to gather information on the potential risks associated with N-(1,3-Dimethylbutyl)-N’-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine (6PPD) and its transformation product, 6PPD-quinone.
The EPA will accept written comments on the Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for 60 days following publication.
In an advance notice issued on Nov. 14, the EPA explained that the chemical 6PPD has been used in motor vehicle tires for more than 60 years in order to make them durable, but that “runoff may be …
