Philadelphia Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Monsanto at Conclusion of Roundup Trial

PHILADELPHIA –– A Philadelphia jury has reached a defense verdict in favor of Monsanto at the conclusion of a Roundup personal injury trial, making what the company says is its fifteenth win in the last twenty-two trials.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County reached the verdict on Nov. 15. Hon. Michael Erdos presided over the trial.

The underlying claims were asserted by Judith Womack; in the March 2022 complaint, she alleged that she developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being exposed to Roundup. Womack said she used Roundup for personal use more than 10 times.

According to the verdict …