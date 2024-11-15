Manufacturer of Aspexia Acne Treatment Cream Agrees to Halt Production of Product Under Amended Consent Decree

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –– A manufacturer of an acne treatment cream that allegedly degrades to benzene when exposed to normal and expected temperatures has agreed to stop producing the product under a recent amended consent decree filed in a California federal court.

The plaintiffs and defendant filed the amended consent decree on Oct. 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

The plaintiff filed the underlying class action against Genomma Lab USA Inc. in March 2024, contending that the defendant had designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold acne treatment products formulated with benzoyl peroxide. The plaintiffs alleged in …