BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

The Laundress Contamination MDL Cases Survive Dismissal Motion


November 14, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has refused to dismiss three actions in the MDL for lawsuits arising from The Laundress laundry detergent recall, ruling that the plaintiffs adequately alleged that their diagnosed injuries were caused by three types of harmful bacteria in the products.

In a Nov. 13 order, Judge Jesse M. Furman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York also ruled that the plaintiffs adequately alleged that The Laundress failed to warn them that the products were susceptible to contamination due to a lack of preservatives used in other detergents.

In …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS