Calif. Court Transfers Benzene Acne Class Action to Minnesota, Finds Venue There Proper

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –– A California court has transferred a benzene acne treatment class action lawsuit to a federal court in Minnesota, finding that transfer to the district is “appropriate and warranted.”

In a Nov. 4 order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stanley A. Boone of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California opined that personal jurisdiction issues may arise if the case were to remain in the district.

The underlying case was filed by Grace Navarro on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated and the general public, contending that they had been harmed by acne treatment drug …